Chic Eyewear! Selena Gomez Steps Out in Glasses and a Lacy Dress at New York Fashion Show

Selena Gomez turned up the notch on her latest outfit, accessorizing the look with some statement-making eyewear!

Although the 25-year-old doesn’t usually wear glasses, she was seen rocking a pair of clear, rounded aviator frames while attending the Prada Resort Collection fashion show in New York City on Friday.

Dressing up for the fashionable evening, the actress and singer paired her chic eyewear with a lacy floral print dress, black boots and a deep red handbag.

Joining Gomez for the star-studded fashion show were Dakota Fanning, Lily Collins as well as Uma Thurman and her 16-year-old son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, whom she shares with ex Ethan Hawke.

The mother-son duo were all smiles as they posed together at the event. Thurman wore a black lace dress while her son wore a dark teal suit with white sneakers.

Also present were Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross, who stole the show in their color-coordinating Prada looks.

“Birthday Twinning Goals 👭🏾… My 💛 @traceeellisross,” Union captioned a photo of the pair enjoying the night’s festivities in their matching outfits.

Of course, this hasn’t been the first time Gomez has switched up her style recently.

Last month, the singer and actress kicked off a work trip to Germany by debuting a new trendy hairdo, which consisted of a buzzed and half-shaved undercut.

“Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!” Gomez wrote alongside her photo on Instagram, showing off her undercut as well as a chic braided ponytail.