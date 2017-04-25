A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

It’s never too soon to start prepping for summer — or the Met Gala, for that matter — and Selena Gomez is getting a head start in the most major way: a bold, new haircut.

The star just revealed a brand new look on Instagram, posting a photo of two Polaroids which show off her new jawline-length, choppy bob. Unfortunately, she didn’t write a caption, leaving it up to us to figure out what inspired the new cut.

The singer has been experimenting a lot with her look. Before this major cut, Gomez cut her long, dark brown waves into a choppy, piecey lob for a “secret project”.

While Gomez has yet to reveal the motive behind the change, we couldn’t help but notice the similarity between this chop and Hannah Baker’s haircut in the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, which Gomez produced. And it wouldn’t be a surprising move for the star, who gave tribute to the show with a new tattoo, along with the same blue manicure that Hannah wore on the show.

What do you think of her new look? Sound off below.