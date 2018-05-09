Selena Gomez Seems to Regret Met Gala Look as She Posts Video Running Away from the Photos

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

The Met Gala is a night when celebrities go all-out with their outfit and beauty looks for a truly unforgettable red carpet. They spend weeks prepping their outfits (often collaborating with high-end designers) and hours in the makeup chair with top pros in the industry. The days that follow are usually spent Instagramming photos and videos from the event. But one star was surprisingly quiet on social media and we might have just found out why. According to Selena Gomez‘s new Instagram video, she was not happy about some aspects of her Met Gala appearance.

In a cryptic Instagram post, she shared a video of herself running through a parking garage to get into a car after the Met Gala (still in full hair, makeup and wearing her custom Coach gown). She captioned the video, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET” along with an emoji of a woman shrugging.

RELATED: The Best Dressed Stars at the Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Red Carpet

Gomez turned off comments on the post, so it’s unclear what exactly she regrets about her photos. She may be referring to her beauty look, which consisted of a wavy hairstyle pulled back into low bun, glittery eyeshadow and a bronzy glow which was hotly debated on Twitter the night of the Met.

Many had questions about the singer’s spray tan and didn’t hold back about sharing them on the internet.

whoever gave selena gomez that spray tan tonight is holding a secret grudge against her — charlie (@ruinedpeach) May 8, 2018

Selena Gomez is looking like a reminder of why I’m scared to fake tan — Evy (@SUNSHlNEGAY) May 8, 2018

Everyone jumping down @selenagomez throat for her spray tan actin like half of y’all haven’t walked out of a tanning salon looking like a straight dorito. You’ve been there, I’ve been there, we’ve all been there. — Sav (@savannahkayee) May 8, 2018

Selena Gomez was counting one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi while getting a tan yikes — tiffany (@peachygh0st) May 8, 2018

The star’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo prepped Gomez’s skin with Kiehl’s products and used Marc Jacobs Beauty foundation. To create the glittery eye, Vanngo use Marc Beauty’s new Glam Glitter Eye Gel Crayon in “Glitz Alright”

and the brands Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in “Gleam Girl.” Hairstylist Marissa Marino created a halo of curls around the singer’s head, pinned back into a chic updo.

Gomez did share one photo of her Coach dress on her Instagram story Tuesday, sitting on the steps with her shoes in her hand.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

According to the brand, the opera length slip gown was made from vintage cream silk gauze. The dress also featured “hand-sewn lace incrustations,” “hand-pleated frills with metal studs” and “crystal embellishments reminiscent of motifs found in the Coach Fall 2018 runway collection.” And to really hit home the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” Theme, Selena’s favorite quote from scripture, “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised” was featured in Gomez’s handwriting on both her bag and a ribbon sewn into her gown.

Selena Gomez Looks Happy & Healthy in Bikini Post-Surgery Amid Break from Justin Bieber

As of now, Gomez didn’t post any other photos of herself at the gala and walked the carpet alone this year. In 2017, she attended the Met Gala with then-boyfriend The Weeknd.

In November, Gomez reconnected with her on-again off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, but they have since decided to take time apart.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup.