Selena Gomez Debuts Half Shave Haircut: 'Always Need a Subtle Change'

For Selena Gomez, change is good. The singer kicked off a work trip to Germany with a new trendy haircut.

The actress and singer, 25, has been in Germany for the past few days to meet the Puma team as the face of the sportswear brand, and she decided to show off her new buzzed, half-shaved undercut.

“Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!” Gomez wrote alongside her photo on Instagram, showing off her undercut as well as a chic braided ponytail.

Hairstylist Tim Dueñas is the man behind Gomez’s bold hair change.

“When your friend calls you to give #selenagomez an undercut… @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun,” the Nine Zero One stylist wrote on Instagram.

On top of being a face of Puma, Gomez traveled to the brand’s headquarters in Germany to celebrate her sneaker collaboration, which launched April 6 and is already sold out.

“Decided to come to Germany to meet my @puma family and THANK THEM and THANK YOU for my first shoe collab being sold out!!” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

Gomez also teamed up with the Lupus Alliance Foundation to donate a portion of the proceeds from each shoe purchase to the organization since the star battles lupus herself.

Last fall, after taking a break from the spotlight, Gomez revealed she underwent a kidney transplant caused by her battle with lupus.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” the star continued. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”