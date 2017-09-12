Selena Gomez Wears the Perfect Fall Outfit to Coach’s Spring 2018 Runway Show

As the face of Coach, Selena Gomez has modeled in ad campaigns, attended runway shows and even designed her own pieces for the brand – but she really put her spokesmodel skills to work at the brand’s spring 2018 fashion show on Tuesday. She arrived in such a cute fall outfit, you may need to restrain yourself from buying the pieces before you’re done with this article.

Gomez sat front and center during the show (next to Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, no less!) wearing the quintessential fall jacket, a brown leather moto style coat. To style the look, she gave the tiny crop top trend a refreshing update with a longer black midriff-baring shirt and instead of skinny jeans, traded them in for a boot leg style with black booties. You’re not imagining things – this is the outfit to copy all season long.

The star’s been out and about during New York Fashion Week, attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party with her boyfriend The Weeknd (who performed at the event) and the Business of Fashion 500 party to celebrate her magazine cover.

And in said cover story, Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, was interviewed about the brand’s partnership with the singer. “Selena came into mind very quickly because she has this really authentic connection with the next generation,” he explained. “Her fans are really excited about something that Selena has been a part of creating, but it’s also been an opportunity to reinforce all the things that we’ve been doing at Coach, to let people know that Coach is changing, and that we’re doing something new.”

Gomez wasn’t the only Coach attendee to having a jam-packed fashion week. Modeling sensation Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford) landed another sought-after casting by nabbing a spot on the Coach catwalk. (She made her debut on the Calvin Klein runway and has walked for Alexander Wang and Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection to name a few.)

Other front-row fixtures on-hand were Emma Roberts, Charli XCX and James Franco.

