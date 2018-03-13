Courtesy Coach

Selena Gomez joined the Coach brand as an ambassador in December 2016 and ever since she’s been hard at work posing in campaigns, designing handbags and lending her star power to the brand’s charitable organizations. But now, she’s expanding her workload with her biggest project yet — designing her very own Coach clothing collection.

After the success of her handbag line, the brand tapped the multi-hyphenate star for her handiwork once again, this time for the Coach x Selena Gomez collection, set to debut this fall.

She has been working with Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers (featured in the Instagram video, above) on creating ready-to-wear clothing, outerwear, and purses — plus small leather goods and accessories.

“Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months,” Gomez said in a press release.

The line is meant to evoke her own personal “unapologetically confident” style and her “powerful feminine spirit.” (And as far as the sneak peek photos show, it will include pretty pink hues with lace detailing.)

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s Second Coach Campaign Is Here and It’s Gorgeous – See the Exclusive Photos

Vevers is just as excited as Gomez to be collaborating again. “I always look forward to designing with Selena because she has a strong point of view,” he said in a press release. “We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around.”

Selena Gomez Confirms New Music on the Way in the New Year

While you wait for her collection to hit shelves, you can shop her favorite Coach picks, including colorblock bags, satin bomber jackets and graphic sweaters at Coach.com.