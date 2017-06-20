Selena Gomez is officially a Coach girl. After announcing her partnership with the brand in December 2016, wearing a custom Coach look to the Met Gala (not to mention her street style parade) and sitting front row at the label’s fashion shows, the singer’s first big modeling moment has arrived.

Gomez stars in Coach’s fall 2017 campaign, shot by famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, and PeopleStyle has an exclusive look at some behind-the-scenes moments on set.

And according to the 24-year-old superstar, the Coach campaign is a full circle moment.

“Coach was actually one of my first designer purchases,” Gomez, 24, tells PeopleStyle of her deep-rooted bond with the retailer. “Where I’m from in Texas, Coach was the must-have brand. I remember saving up with my cousin, Priscilla, to get matching wallets.”

Creative Director Stuart Vevers, who took over the design helm at Coach last year, says Gomez fits in perfectly with the brand’s vision for the future. “Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course,” Vevers says. “To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects.”

In the debut ad, which is set to encapsulate “the spirited, all-American optimism and unpretentious swagger of Coach,” Gomez is pictured lounging in a 1976 Plymouth Fury (the vintage car has become a symbol in Vevers’ Coach campaigns, which is set to “symbolize the freedom and endless possibility of the open road.”)

"From the very beginning, the creation of Coach campaigns have been an exciting and collaborative effort," Meisel says of working on the shoot. "It's been a pleasure working with Stuart and the team of incredibly talented individuals behind the brand. Inviting Selena Gomez to join the Coach family takes it to another level."

If you’re loving Gomez’s look in the ad, you’re in luck. It’s shoppable. Her Coach ID Swagger bag, and Embroidered Prairie Dog Rose Dress are available now.

As for her own style, the star says she’s not afraid of transformation.

“My style has definitely evolved over the years but remaining classic at the same time,” she tells PeopleStyle. “As far as my daily look it depends on my mood that day. I love a great pair of jeans and boots or sometimes I want to have a bit more fun with my look.”

Adding to her big print campaign, the brand also launched short films dedicated to the It bags of the season: the Rogue, the Swagger and the Edie. Watch Selena get ready for a night out with her Swagger bag in the clip above.

