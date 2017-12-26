Despite saying just earlier this month that her new blonde ‘do was here to stay, Selena Gomez has already bid farewell to her lighter locks.

The singer and actress, 25, headed to Texas for the Christmas holiday and showed off her back-to-brunette hair while wedding dress shopping with her engaged cousin Priscilla DeLeon.

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” DeLeon captioned an adorable video of the cousins posing with an “I Said Yes to the Dress” sign.

In another video, Gomez is seen pumping a champagne bottle into the air while the rest of DeLeon’s bridal party happily cheers with glasses of bubbly.

The “Wolves” singer later headed to Manny’s Uptown Tex Mex with DeLeon and her bridesmaids, where she happily posed for photos with fans.

Gomez is godmother to her cousin’s son and celebrated her engagement last spring with a cute photo of the duo embracing after DeLeon’s big moment.

“We have waited our whole lives for this #whyamIactinglikeigotaring,” the star captioned the snap.

Gomez — who is on-again with ex Justin Bieber — surprised fans by going blonde last month at the American Music Awards, where she paired her edgy new hair with an all-leather look.