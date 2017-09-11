Selena Gomez Gushes About Her New Chanel Bag from The Weeknd and Says Fashion Gives Her a 'Whole New Aura'

Most celebs are currently breathing a sigh of relief as the industry collectively rounds the corner into the final half of New York Fashion Week, and a quarter of this stylish month-long marathon comes to an end. But while other stars are already growing weary of the mile-high sartorial standards, Selena Gomez‘s street style onslaught is only just heating up.

She kicked things off on Friday at the Harper’s Bazaar event, supporting The Weeknd in a baby pink Valentino mini dress with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, later posing for her boyfriend’s Instagram stories wearing his tuxedo jacket. In between her super chic red carpet appearances, the singer proved she knows how to keep it casual as well, wearing the same oversize tweed overcoat on both Saturday and Sunday, first pairing it with jeans and a tank then using it to cover up her SoulCycle apparel of a sports bra and leggings. On Saturday, she was back in her black tie duds to fête her new cover for Business of Fashion wearing a sheer, nude Rodarte lace gown accented with 3D floral appliqués and embroidery.

In the interview for the magazine, her stylist Kate Young tells BoF, “I got hired at the time in Selena’s career when she was ready to take it up [a notch]. She wanted to stop being a kid — she was working on albums, already had one movie come out, she had new management. She really trusted me, and I said, ‘You really need to wear no jewellery with this, and wear black, keep it clean, take off a lot of it. It may seem like you’re not wearing anything and it’s boring, but I promise. We just need the fashion people to start noticing you.’ The whole idea was to shift the way people perceived her.”

And the feeling is mutual, Selena also credits her stylist with introducing her to the real world of fashion, telling BoF, that thanks to Young, “Once I started understanding the craftsmanship and how dedicated people are to making it, and how delicate everything felt, my eyes were really opened to it. There’s something that happens when I put on a beautiful piece of clothing. And it’s not just through characters or music videos. I feel like it completely affects how I’m stepping into an environment. I’m very dramatic, I love being expressive with stuff. So if I have on a good outfit and my hair looks poppin’ I feel great! I have a whole new aura about myself.”

Once the industry began to recognize Selena for the true style star she is, the ad campaigns and brand collaborations were quick to follow which is what led the singer to working with Coach. And according to the company’s creative director Stuart Vevers, the fit couldn’t have been more natural, telling the magazine, “Selena came into mind very quickly because she has this really authentic connection with the next generation. Her fans are really excited about something that Selena has been a part of creating, but it’s also been an opportunity to reinforce all the things that we’ve been doing at Coach, to let people know that Coach is changing, and that we’re doing something new.”

As for this sudden fashion industry darling status, the pop star claims she has no idea where it came from. “I would like to say that maybe it’s the connection that I’ve had with my fans and being able to go into everything that I do with so much compassion and love and respect,” she ventures. “That’s what I’m hoping it is.” So you know that when she decides to partner up with a brand like Coach, it’s because she feels she can bring that same level of commitment, “I want to work with people who want to work with me,” Gomez says. “I don’t want it to ever feel forced to work together. That doesn’t work for me. I’ve tried it, it doesn’t feel good. On both ends. So let’s just do something we’re both passionate about.”

Selena also proved that it’s true what studies say about millennials favoring experiences over luxury goods, although no one said both those things couldn’t come in the same package. “My boyfriend just got me a beautiful Chanel bag, and [I love it],” Selena tells the magazine. “It wasn’t because it was a Chanel bag, it’s because of where it came from and what it meant. So I wear it so proudly, and I feel cute when I have it on. I feel like, ‘I love this!’ it makes me so happy…And that to me is an experience.”

What do you think of Selena's stylish weekend? Are you looking forward to seeing what her and Coach continue to create together?