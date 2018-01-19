Selena Gomez Stars in New Ballerina-Inspired Puma Campaign That'll Have You Looking on Pointe

Selena Gomez‘s shoe game is on point!

The singer, 25, starred in her second collection for Puma, this time as a ballerina for the brand’s En Pointe collection, which is a collaboration with the dancers of New York City Ballet.

For the campaign, Gomez shows off the sporty separates and Puma’s new Phenom Satin sneakers (available in low-top and high-top) that come in the pastel pink hue to mimic a ballerina’s slipper, complete with woven details.

And if you’re not a fan of pink, don’t worry there’s also Fierce Satin in all black.

“I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control. I am brave,” the actress said in a statement about working with Puma, which also endorses her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

“Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, no filters, just Selena Gomez,” she added.

Selenators aren’t the only ones to get some fitspiration from Gomez, the brand also took notice of her latest gym sessions.

“[Selena’s] flexible style takes her from the gym to the red carpet and to all corners of the globe. Her fearlessness is reflected onto the collection with bold, statement pieces that command attention,” Puma said in a statement.

Inspired by ballerinas. Worn by Selena. Our En Pointe Collection was made for your every movement. @selenagomez #DoYou pic.twitter.com/dqsQMtl6Cq — PUMA (@PUMA) January 18, 2018

Gomez’s partnership with Puma first kicked off in September.

“When it comes to this whole world of fashion – that’s what I’m going to call it – I think it’s become this collaborative thing where streetwear and fashion blend into one,” Gomez previously told Vogue. “It’s a really beautiful thing because I see girls now feeling sexy in not even necessarily workout clothes, but clothes you could go work out in, then put on a cute pair of shoes and go out after.”

Adding, “That’s what’s so crazy about now. Even just throwing something over a workout pant or just sweats, you kind of feel like you can do whatever you want.”

Selena’s already testing out her design chops as the brand ambassador for Coach too!