Selena Gomez Arrives Solo – in a Sheer Gown! – at the 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez is striking out on her own.

After making her red carpet debut alongside ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, né Abel Tesfaye, last year on the very same steps, Gomez is back at the Met Gala. Like last year, the star is wearing a custom Coach design (the star is a face of the brand, and is designing the first Coach x Selena Gomez collection along with Creative Director Stuart Vevers, which will debut this fall).

The opera length slip gown was made from vintage cream silk gauze, according to the brand. The dress also features “hand-sewn lace incrustations,” “hand-pleated frills with metal studs” and “crystal embellishments reminiscent of motifs found in the Coach Fall 2018 runway collection.” Gomez also chose gunmetal heels and a cream bag by the brand. To make the look even more personal, Selena’s favorite quote from scripture, “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised” is embossed in Gomez’s handwriting on both her bag and a ribbon sewn into her gown.

The star’s stylist, Kate Young, shared a stunning sneak peek at her “ethereal, classic and gorgeous” look on Instagram earlier in the evening:

“She’s wearing lots of diamonds because I thought they were the best physical manifestation of the theme — eternal, heavenly,” Young tells PeopleStyle, adding “I love the lace and embroidery, but my most favorite are the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger rings!”

Some wondered if there was a possibility that Gomez would hit the carpet with off-again, on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, with whom she reconnected following her breakup from The Weeknd. However, the couple recently cooled off. “They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the 2017 Met Gala. Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Instead, the singer and actress took the opportunity to make a solo statement on the carpet. In late April, she unveiled a bold new undercut hairstyle on Instagram, a style that was barely visible on the carpet in a romantic updo by Marissa Marino. The star paired her hairstyle with a gold glitter eye, nude lipstick and a small cross necklace.

The Weeknd’s other high-profile ex, Bella Hadid, is also attending this year’s Met Gala. The former couple reportedly got cozy at a Coachella party in April, but Hadid took to Instagram to shut down rumors that they were “kissing all night” at the event.