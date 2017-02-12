Style
See All the Glamorous Looks from the BAFTA Awards Red Carpet
Check out all the stylish stars at the “British Oscars” in London
By Maria Mercedes Lara•@maria_mercedes and Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
Posted on
More
1 of 22
Emma Stone
masters the pants-over-dresses trend in a plunging crystal-embellished design layered on top of cropped trousers and accessorized with metallic pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
2 of 22
Princess Kate and Prince William
bring their royal charm to the red carpet in a floral-print, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown on Kate and a dapper tuxedo on Will.
3 of 22
Penélope Cruz
sparkles in a liquid metallic draped gown with statement sleeves and a dramatic sultry eye.
4 of 22
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
in an embroidered organza Alexander McQueen gown and $1.5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including 50-carat sapphire drop earrings.
5 of 22
Nicole Kidman
in a plunging black gown with an embellished bodice and more than 130 carats of Harry Winston diamonds, including a 67.63-carat diamond tassel necklace.
6 of 22
Viola Davis
in a tri-color blue gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and Bulgari jewelry.
7 of 22
Amy Adams
in a emerald strapless Tom Ford column gown with a velvet back bow, plus David Webb jewelry.
8 of 22
Naomie Harris
in a pink-and-cream silk and tulle gown featuring a plunging neckline, shoulder ruffles and orange silk flowers at the waist.
9 of 22
Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan
in a strapless rainbow sequin gown on Amelia and a classic tuxedo on Jamie.
10 of 22
Felicity Jones
in a black dotted Dior gown with embroidered "Christian Dior J'adior" shoulder straps.
11 of 22
Thandie Newton
teams her "Cher hair" with a strapless, corseted black satin gown with floral embroidery from Osman.
12 of 22
Noomi Rapace
goes for full-on glam in a black gown, furry shawl and a statement red lip.
13 of 22
Meryl Streep
skips the floor-skimming gown for black-tie ready flare trousers and a statement coat teamed with black platforms.
14 of 22
Daisy Ridley
in a Roland Mouret gown with floral embroidery and ankle-strap heels.
15 of 22
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
in a long-sleeve black floral-embroidered gown on Hannah and a dapper tuxedo including a white jacket on Eddie.
16 of 22
Bryce Dallas Howard
in a black low-cut Solace London gown with side cutouts and a sexy back view.
17 of 22
Dev Patel
looks handsome as ever in a fitted tuxedo.
18 of 22
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein
in a classic tux on Hugh and a head-turning black gown with sheer panels on Elisabet.
19 of 22
Ava West
in a futuristic metallic gown, side-swept waves and a edgy dark lip.
20 of 22
Laura Whitmore
in an off-the-shoulder Suzanne Neville gown featuring a revealing thigh-high slit and Jimmy Choo shoes.
21 of 22
Jessica Brown Findlay
in a bright orange gown with black straps and textured bob.
22 of 22
Elisabet Eberstein
in a dapper black tuxedo.