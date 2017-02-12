Style

See All the Glamorous Looks from the BAFTA Awards Red Carpet

Check out all the stylish stars at the “British Oscars” in London

By @maria_mercedes and @brittanytal

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone

masters the pants-over-dresses trend in a plunging crystal-embellished design layered on top of cropped trousers and accessorized with metallic pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William

bring their royal charm to the red carpet in a floral-print, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown on Kate and a dapper tuxedo on Will.

Penélope Cruz

sparkles in a liquid metallic draped gown with statement sleeves and a dramatic sultry eye.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

in an embroidered organza Alexander McQueen gown and $1.5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including 50-carat sapphire drop earrings.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

in a plunging black gown with an embellished bodice and more than 130 carats of Harry Winston diamonds, including a 67.63-carat diamond tassel necklace.

Dave Benett/Getty
Dave Benett/Getty

Viola Davis

in a tri-color blue gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and Bulgari jewelry.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amy Adams

in a emerald strapless Tom Ford column gown with a velvet back bow, plus David Webb jewelry.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

in a pink-and-cream silk and tulle gown featuring a plunging neckline, shoulder ruffles and orange silk flowers at the waist.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan 

in a strapless rainbow sequin gown on Amelia and a classic tuxedo on Jamie.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

in a black dotted Dior gown with embroidered "Christian Dior J'adior" shoulder straps.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton

teams her "Cher hair" with a strapless, corseted black satin gown with floral embroidery from Osman.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Noomi Rapace

goes for full-on glam in a black gown, furry shawl and a statement red lip.

Daniel Deme/WENN.com

Meryl Streep

skips the floor-skimming gown for black-tie ready flare trousers and a statement coat teamed with black platforms.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley

in a Roland Mouret gown with floral embroidery and ankle-strap heels.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

in a long-sleeve black floral-embroidered gown on Hannah and a dapper tuxedo including a white jacket on Eddie.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Bryce Dallas Howard

in a black low-cut Solace London gown with side cutouts and a sexy back view.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Dev Patel

looks handsome as ever in a fitted tuxedo.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein

in a classic tux on Hugh and a head-turning black gown with sheer panels on Elisabet.

Ava West

in a futuristic metallic gown, side-swept waves and a edgy dark lip.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Whitmore

in an off-the-shoulder Suzanne Neville gown featuring a revealing thigh-high slit and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jessica Brown Findlay

in a bright orange gown with black straps and textured bob.

Elisabet Eberstein

in a dapper black tuxedo.

