Of course, awards show season is a way for us to honor all of the exceptional work the best and brightest in film and TV have created over the course of the past year, not to mention an excellent excuse to see a non-stop parade of glamorous gowns.
But what viewers at home may not realize is that the splashy decor and fabulous couture ensemble are only the tip of the luxe iceberg. Even those stars who don’t walk away from the night with a statuette and all the accolades and bragging rights that go with it still won’t walk away empty handed. Because the best thing about award shows? Everyone gets a swag bag.
Here’s a few of the things the celebs can look forward to using, reading, and snacking on post the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony:
- Chuao Chocolate Bar
- Dunkin Donuts 1 lb of Coffee
- Entertainment Weekly
- Gavin Plastic Wine Glasses
- HISY Wireless Smartphone Camera Remote
- L’Oreal Air Dry It Wave Swept Spray
- L’Oreal Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo
- L’Oreal Voluminous Original Mascara
- L’Oreal Voluminous Original Primer
- L’Oreal Infallible Lip Paints in DIY Red
- L’Oreal Infallible Paints Liquid Eyeliner in Black Party
- L’Oreal Revitalift Skin Revitalizer
- L’Oreal Men’s Expert VitaLift Moisturizer
- Lulu Dharma Bag
- Munchkin 360 Degree Cup
- People Magazine
- PiperWai Charcoal Deodorant
- Platefit 2 Week Fitness Class
- Postmates $20 Gift Card
- Rx Protein Bars
- Texture 6 Month Subscription
- Hollywood Reporter
- Variety
- Vintage Grocer’s $50 Gift Card
- SAG-AFTRA Magazine
- SAG-AFTRA Foundation Acknowledgement Card
- SAG Brochure
- Kate Coyne’s Book I’m Your Biggest Fan
