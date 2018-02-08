Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

When you think of actor Scott Eastwood, the image that comes to mind is likely a clean-shaven guy with a flawlessly-groomed haircut, possibly wearing a perfectly-tailored suit (or, if you’ve seen The Longest Ride, shirtless). But the Pacific Rim Uprising actor looks totally different at the moment — so much so that we just had to do a double take.

The 31-year-old son of Clint Eastwood, who usually sports hardly any facial hair aside from an occasional tiny bit of scruff, showed up at the Li-Ning show at fall/winter 2018 New York Fashion Week with a totally new look. Eastwood sported a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, long, swept-back hair and a very overgrown beard.

Eastwood has been growing out his facial hair for some time now. He sported some scruff while filming the upcoming Pacific Rim Uprising back in September, and it seems to have only gotten longer since, along with his hair.

And although Eastwood seems to have an interest in fashion at the moment — he sat front row at the Li-Ning show, looking casual-cool in his hoodie and jeans — he maintains that he’s not so skilled when it comes to putting an outfit together.

The star posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram earlier this week, in which he’s wearing a blue plaid short-sleeve button down shirt and jeans while eating a hotdog. The star captioned the shot, “Never forget: 1) when I didn’t know how to dress my self…..by the way still don’t.”