After nine months of dating, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have hit a relationship milestone: They’re starting to coordinate their wardrobes.

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, enjoyed a dinner date night out at Nobu in Malibu Thursday wearing matching camouflage ensembles. Richie sported a slouchy top, baggy camouflage pants and crisp white Reebok sneakers, while Disick opted for an outdoorsy camo hoodie, black pants and white sneakers that matched his girlfriend’s.

The couple huddled close together outside the restaurant as they waited for their car after finishing a romantic dinner date.

MEGA

Since Disick and Richie went public with their relationship in September, the KarJenner family has thrown some shade at the Disick, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — sons Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½ — for his romantic relationship with Richie.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images

“Awww Scott and his kids,” Kendall Jenner — Kardashian’s sister — commented on a photo shared by a fan account of Disick riding in a car with his girlfriend and three children, adding a laughing face emoji.

Scott Disick/Instagram

“You could tell that the kids don’t know Sofia well because they weren’t holding her hand. Instead, they all stayed close to Scott,” a source told PEOPLE of the situation. “It was a short dinner. Scott and Sofia were not affectionate. The kids seemed fine with her, but all sat close to Scott. He helped them at dinner and with potty breaks.”

The source added, “Sofia acted like Scott’s friend and you could tell she was trying a gentle approach to get his kids’ approval.”

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex has moved on. Kardashian is dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima and opened up about her ex’s unhappiness with her relationship on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Last night, Scott called me at like two in the morning — he never calls me late at night, ever,” she said. “And he was just ranting — like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go: ‘But what are you doing?’ But then he’ll say: ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’ By the end of the conversation, I just was like: ‘I have a boyfriend. He’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ And he was like: ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”