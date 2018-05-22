Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick, 34, has been flaunting many things on social media lately: his girlfriend Sofia Richie, his tiny dachsund puppy and several trips on private planes, to name a few. But there’s one thing that’s consistent in every shot: his long, thick beard.

Most recently, the father of three showed off his overgrown facial hair while at dinner with Richie,19, and again on a roller coaster over the weekend. Paired with sporty reflective sunglasses, the star’s long locks were blowing in the wind — and so was his mustache and beard.

It appears that Disick started his facial hair journey at the end of March, which was the last time he was seen with his usual manscaped look.

By April, he and his noticeably fuller beard went skydiving with Kendall Jenner.

He also sported serious scruff while hanging with son, Mason.

And he posed on a tractor, where his beard felt right at home.

So, is his facial hair here to stay? We’ll be keeping up with his facial follicular journey to find out.