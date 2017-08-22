Scarlett Johansson Debuts a Huge Back Tattoo

While it was once frowned upon to get tattoos, particularly if your job involves being permanently in the public eye, it’s now become just par for the course. Whether you’re an actress on a major national sitcom like Ariel Winter, a globe-trotting supermodel like Bella Hadid, or just a sui generis reality star such as Kendall Jenner, in 2017, there’s now no stigma and no reason not to express yourself however you see fit, even with a little indelible ink. And it seems Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to use her flesh as a canvas for her self-expression, sporting some new body art that may or may not be for keeps, while filming her latest blockbuster movie in Atlanta.

Of course, it’s not all that surprising that the actress would acquire a new piece of body art given that she’s accumulated quite the collection already over the course of her career. Johansson has a pair of interlocking circles on her inner ankle with the letter A, a brightly colored circle on her forearm featuring the sun and a star rising on the horizon over the ocean, a trompe l’oeil bracelet around her right wrist she got while filming The Avengers with a charm that reads “I Heart New York,” and a horseshoe on her ribcage that says “Lucky You” designed by famed tattoo artist, Fuzi Uvtpk. She also recently got a very detailed illustration of a lamb below her right shoulder blade.

Scarlett was spotted by the paparazzi making her way to her trailer (while on set shooting Avengers: Infinity War) wearing a black tank top and sweats which left her upper back exposed, revealing what appears to be a large floral design that goes from her right shoulder just above her lamb tattoo down the center of her back between her shoulder blades. Her top also showed off what seems to be another tattoo, or perhaps just a continuation of this vine, on her right hip just above her waistband. At this rate, Johansson is well on her way to having a full back piece by 2018.

