Scarlett Johansson‘s red carpet tour for Ghost in the Shell has had some very glam highlights. The actress has been busy promoting her sci-fi action film, stepping out in head-turning outfits and makeup looks. Wednesday night’s N.Y.C. premiere was no exception.

Makeup artist Frankie Boyd created Johansson’s glowy, fresh look for evening, which was actually inspired by throwback red carpet look the actress sported in 2015.

“I had seen a photo of Scarlett from when she attended a Tom Ford party in L.A. The image always stuck in my mind because she had a gorgeous tan and a gold dress on,” Boyd told PeopleStyle. “I wanted to do something similar, but with a smoky taupe eye to make them pop.”

Boyd also says he took her shaved short cut into consideration for the look. “Since she cut her hair short I ditched doing contour on her and opted for a shimmery peach blush to show off her gorgeous complexion,” he said. “[I like to] illuminate the skin instead of using contour.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Beauty Breakdown: The Cutest Celeb Bobs and Lobs (and How to Wear Them)

Before applying makeup, Boyd used a secret trick first: “I give the face a very firm facial massage to wake up the skin,” he said. Then to give her complexion a dewy glow, he added the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish highlighting stick to the high points other face – under the brow bone, on the cupid’s bow and on the top of the chin.

For the smoky taupe eye, he started by lining her waterline with an ivory kohl pencil, then smoked out her eye shape with a Make Up For Ever’s eye pencil. Pro tip: Instead of traditional eye shadow, use a blush on the lids. “I set the outside of the shape and under eye with M.A.C’s taupe powder blush,” Boyd told us. To finish the eyes, he packed on “generous amounts” of L’Oréal’s Voluminous Mascara, paying close attention to the lower lashes.

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Boyd wanted to carry the dewiness to Johansson’s under-eye area too, so he used a concealer pen specially made for highlighting on the star. “My favorite is Givenchy Mister Light Instant Light Corrective Pen. It has the best luminous coverage,” he said.

And no, Johansson didn’t hop into the spray tan booth for that radiant bronzed glow. Boyd actually used a technique you probably would never expect. “I buffed all of her skin that was showing with Tom Ford’s Traceless foundation in a shade about four shades too dark to give her the radiant tan complexion,” he revealed. “I set her entire face and warmed her complexion using the La Mer Bronzing Powder.” To really make the tan pop, he completed the look with a swipe of Tom Ford’s pale pink lip gloss in Sugar Candy.

Boyd and Johansson worked together for so long, they feel “like family” and the actress always trusts him with whatever look he dreams up. “She’s very open minded and has actually never told me I couldn’t try something if I thought it was a good idea,” he said. “The vibe at Scarlett’s is always laid back and fun. We’re usually listening to disco while her daughter plays in her lap!”

Are you loving Scarlett’s look from last night? Tell us in the comments below!