Scarlett Johansson Rocks Chevron Dress and Feathered Skirt Combo at Paris Premiere

When it comes to conventional dress combinations, Scarlett Johansson skirts the issue.

The actress integrated two chic Azzedine Alaïa ensembles together for her blue carpet look at Tuesday’s Ghost in the Shell premiere at the Grand Rex theater in Paris.

Johansson, 32, layered her long-sleeved chevron sequined mini dress with a feathered black skirt, both from the Tunisian-born couturier’s Fall 2016 ready-to-wear collection. To complete her glamorous multi-texture outfit, the mother of one rocked a pair of studded black booties and metallic statement earrings.

A post shared by Cheri (@thefashionistastories) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Also in attendance was French costar Juliette Binoche, who was regal in a dark navy velvet gown from Christian Dior’s Fall 2017 collection.

Meanwhile, inside the venue, moviegoers munched on free bags of Johansson’s very own caramel popcorn from her Paris popcorn shop, Yummy Pop, which offers a variety of unique flavors —but a standout favorite for Johansson is the salted caramel and Nutella flavor.

‪Une petite faim ? #ScarlettJohansson vous régale ce soir avec son popcorn #YummyPop 🍿‬#european #premiere #GhostInTheShell #GrandRex A post shared by Le Grand Rex (@legrandrex) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The star opened the gourmet store last October with her French estranged husband, Romain Dauriac. Though the two have been split since the summer, they remain partners in the new business venture, with Dauriac’s sister serving as the manager.

In the sci-fi crime drama directed by Rupert Sanders, Johansson plays Major, a cyber-enhanced human who suffers a near-fatal crash and is brought back to life through advanced technology.

Ghost in the Shell will open in theaters on March 31.