Savannah Chrisley is officially a designer!

The 19-year-old star of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best — which focuses on the over-the-top lifestyle of her family, including her eccentric real estate developer father Todd Chrisley — originally announced her plans to create a clothing line in October, and a preview of her debut collection officially drops on HSN.com today.

She named the lineup of loose-fitting slogan tees, distressed denim and shoulder-baring cutout tops after one of her favorite sayings: Faith Over Fear. “That’s just something that I have lived by for awhile now,” Chrisley tells PEOPLE. The goal, she says, is to create modest clothing for all ages, while still being trendy.

“I feel like so many people, especially my generation and younger, we let our fear consume us so much that we just don’t purse our dreams,” she explains of how she landed on the name. “So for me, [I] let my faith be bigger than my fear of something not happening. That’s my reasoning: I’m going to let my faith I have in this project be so much bigger than the fear I have in it not working out that I’m just gonna let it succeed.”

In fact, Faith Over Fear is a saying that’s so important to her that she wrote it on one of her pieces — in her own handwriting — and incorporated some of her other favorite sayings into the collection as well, including Believer, Always and Forever and Courageous. “For me, it’s just a great reminder if you’re having tough day,” she says. “Little words can truly change your day so that’s how I incorporated it. I’m saying this is because I’m speaking from experience. I did not have an easy ride. Middle school and high school were not easy for me, so there were little things that would help.”

Guys…I AM SO LOVING THE T-SHIRT THAT IM WEARING!! It's from my new line! Can't wait for you all to experience! Stay tuned these next couple of weeks…and you'll be able to purchase!! A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Aside from her handwritten slogan tees, the collection includes a few other items true to her signature style, like tie-dye shirts (she previewed one of her designs on Instagram, above) and a leather jacket, which also has the words Faith Over Fear written on the back. “Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with leather jackets,” she says, adding that you’ll see her modeling some of her favorites on the upcoming season of Chrisley Knows Best, as well as on her Instagram.

The only person who could possibly be more excited about the line is her dad, Todd Chrisley. “He has been absolutely amazing,” Savannah says. “My dad has been the biggest supporter of me throughout. He’s my best friend and without him I couldn’t have made it happen. He loves all of the pieces I have in the line. I just love all the fabrics and so does he. So he’s extremely happy with it.”

And her new boyfriend, 21-year-old NBA draftee and new Detroit Piston Luke Kennard, is also “extremely supportive,” says Chrisley. “He wants to come to my launch and it kind of made my day because it shows he’s getting ready for the season to start, and he is still gonna make time for things that I have going on and that’s extremely important,” she says.

Of course, this initial debut is just the start — more pieces will drop on July 27th on HSN.com and she is already planning second collection. “It’s going to be pretty awesome,” she says. “I’m looking forward to it.”

In the meantime, scroll down to see (and shop!) the new collection.

