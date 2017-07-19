Savannah Chrisley on Her Sexiest Red Carpet Look Ever: I Had to ‘Let People Know That I Am a Woman Now’

Earlier this year, when Savannah Chrisley hit the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards — her first red carpet since a car accident sent her to the hospital — the usually-conservative-dressing star surprised many by stepping out in an ultra-sexy look.

The 19-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best chose a Bao Tranchi gown to the April 2nd ceremony in Las Vegas, a design that was extremely form-fitting and revealing with its sheer panels that exposed her décolletage and lower hip area.

And she’s well aware that it was quite the controversial pick, both in and out of the house.

“It did show a little bit more, and there were 50 percent who loved it and 50 percent who hated it and didn’t think it was appropriate,” she tells PEOPLE during a conversation about her new fashion line for HSN, Faith Over Fear.

Nothing better than great events with great friends! Oh and Can we take a second and appreciate @iamchrislane suit… #fire #acmawards #acms A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

“I do have to take that feedback and realize that I am in the public eye, I do set an example for younger girls and parents don’t want their daughters showing that much,” she says. “I mean my own father didn’t want me showing all of that!” she notes, referencing dad Todd Chrisley, her father and the patriarch of the reality show in which she stars. “So I do have to take the feedback and alter my future decisions from that.”

The goal with the look, rather, was to prove that she’s growing up. “I’ve been on TV since I was 15-years-old, and I guess people don’t realize how fast time flies because I am about to be 20 in August,” she says. “I just had to do a couple of things to let people know that I am a woman now. I’m no longer a little girl.”

And she felt great in it, she says. “I definitely would not say I regret that dress,” she asserts. “Anything I’ve ever done has obviously been things I’ve been comfortable with. You just learn through trial and error. I’ve always been a risk taker.”

And we're off!! Today's the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag…all Gucci) @gucci A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Since then, she says she’s adopted a more modest look. “Honestly, I went to the NBA draft this year, and I wore a Gucci dress,” she says of the outfit, shown above. “That look, for me, is one of the looks I loved the most and it is one of the most classiest and modest looks that I’ve ever done. That’s going to be the look that I gear more towards — a very clean, classy look. You live and learn.”

It’s that approach that she’s taking to her new fashion line, Faith Over Fear, which launched this week on HSN.com. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen so many young girls dressing in ways that make you want to say, ‘Wow,’” she told PEOPLE of her approach to designing. “I want to be able to be a positive role model to girls and show them that you can look cute and you can look fashionable, while also being covered.”

“I think that’s my mission,” she continued, “just create something that parents are going to want to love to buy for their daughters and that parents can even wear themselves if they wanted to.”

