People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

The Saudi Woman Arrested for Wearing a Miniskirt Has Been Released

By

Posted on

This article originally appeared on Time.com

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Saudi Arabia says a woman detained after wearing a miniskirt in a video that went viral has been released without charge.

Police in Saudi Arabia had arrested the young woman for wearing “immodest clothes” after an outcry from people who say she flagrantly violated the kingdom’s conservative Islamic dress code.

The young Saudi woman drew attention over the weekend when the video was shared online of her walking in a historic village north of the capital wearing a miniskirt and crop top, and showing her hair.

A statement released by the Center for International Communication said Wednesday that police released the woman, who was not named. It says she was released Tuesday evening after a few hours of questioning. The statement said the video was published without her knowledge.

Did you know about Saudi Arabia’s modesty laws? Sound off below!

This article originally appeared on Time.com