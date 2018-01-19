Sarah Jessica Parker has designed her own shoes, handbags and even little black dresses for her SJP Collection, but there’s one item of clothing she can’t help but steal from her husband Matthew Broderick’s closet: his socks!

The Divorce star, who celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary to Broderick last year, proclaimed the love she has for her husband’s cozy knee-high socks with a post on Instagram.

“Sometimes my husband’s socks are just better,” Parker captioned the photo, which shows her lower half clad in bright purple leggings and a pair of orange-and-blue men’s socks, with a cast-aside pair of purple pumps (SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand, presumably) on the floor next to her.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Of course, Parker is just confirming what many of us already know: There’s no better way to get warm on a chilly day than by borrowing items straight our of a dude’s sock drawer. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there’s no better time to stock up on some stylish socks to give your guy (and then steal). Check out some of our favorite picks below.

RELATED PHOTOS: 9 Seriously Stylish Coats to Make a Statement In This Winter

Pair of Thieves

Target

Buy It! Pair of Thieves Dress Crew Socks Red & Gray Triangles, $5.99; target.com

Stance

Nordstrom

Buy It! Stance Polly 2 Crew Socks, $14; nordstrom.com

Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers

Buy It! Brooks Brothers Cashmere Fair Isle Crew Socks, $59.99; brooksbrothers.com

Happy Socks

Nordstrom

Buy It! Happy Socks Digitalized Pixel Socks, $12; nordstrom.com