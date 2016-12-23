Sarah Jessica Parker Rewears Bling-y Red Carpet Dress for a Friend’s Wedding Party

There aren’t many people who could make wearing a rose-pink fully spangled Dolce & Gabbana tea-length gown look as effortless as a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, but Sarah Jessica Parker is definitely among them. And like those of us who wear the same jeans and a T-shirt on repeat, SJP does the same with her paillette-embellished, flare-skirt, $5,375 gown, finding two occasions to wear it within two months.

The Divorce star first took the dress for a spin at a November Art Basel event hosted by L’Eden by Perrier- Jouet and Vanity Fair, where she teamed it with Fred Leighton jewelry and flowers in her hair (yep, we’re getting shades of Carrie Bradshaw too), and read poetry by W.H. Auden to an assembled crowd, then toasted the crowd with Champagne.

We have to assume that the details were slightly – but not very – different when she wore it again to be in the wedding party of friends Bruce Bozzi and Bryan Lourd. The two got hitched in a California courtroom ceremony in October (attended by Lourd’s daughter with Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd), but kept the celebrations going in N.Y.C. at a bash attended by Parker and her pal Andy Cohen, where things apparently got a little handsy. Though, as Parker points out, it’s “totally legal. Especially if it’s @brucebozzi at his wedding party.”

Totally legal. Especially if it's @brucebozzi at his wedding party. X sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:36pm PST

Bozzi shared a shot of the group with another friend, actor John Benjamin Hickey, showing off the full effect of her sparkly pink dress, which she this time wore with a pale pink crossbody.

We can’t blame her for wanting to get as much use out of the festive dress as possible – and she’s hardly the first star to rewear a red carpet dress for a friend’s big day. Jennifer Aniston also took a print Prada dress for a spin at Lake Bell’s wedding after wearing it a few years early to immortalize her handprints in cement outside Graumann’s Chinese Theater, and Princess Kate rewore a green Diane von Furstenberg dress for Zara Phillips’ pre-wedding bash that she’d worn on her tour of Canada and the U.S.

Do you love that SJP got more wear out of this dress?

–Reporting by Becky Randel