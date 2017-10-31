What Would Carrie Think? Sarah Jessica Parker Recycles Red Carpet Dress Wearing it Twice in Less Than 2 Weeks

One dress, twice as nice!

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing the same leopard print dress at two separate events all during a span of under two weeks, which made us pose the question: What would Carrie Bradshaw say about recycled fashion?

The actress, 52, was first pictured in the look that featured lilac lace paneling on Oct. 19 when she attended the premiere screening and party for her truTV new comedy series At Home with Amy Sedaris held at The Bowery Hotel in New York City. Parker accessorized that night’s ensemble with a blue crossbody bag and bright yellow stilettos.

Then on Oct. 28, at the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By Conference NY, the style star was seen wearing the same leopard dress, this time with gold peep-toe platforms.

It’s safe to say that Sex and the City‘s portrayal of a journalist’s fashion budget is far from realistic: How can Carrie spend $40,000 on a pair of heels? But even the far-from-thrifty Ms. Bradshaw wore the same dress twice—though it wasn’t within the same weeks.

SJP’s character wore that iconic Dior newspaper dress two times during the show’s popularity. The piece from John Galliano for Christian Dior 2000 Spring collection popped during SATC‘s third season and resurfaced on the big screen in the second SATC film.

Speaking of Sex and the City, fans most likely may never see Parker step into Bradshaw’s walk-in closet ever again.

The mother of three already nixed the idea of a new installment when she confirmed to Extra that the third movie isn’t happening. “It’s over. We’re not doing it,” Parker said in late September.