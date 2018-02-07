A Fresh Fringe! Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts New Bangs in N.Y.C.

While we’ve come to know her as a center-parted style star, Sarah Jessica Parker has mixed up her look with a hair transformation.

The Divorce star, 52, debuted new side-swept bangs while out and about in New York City on Tuesday. SJP’s fresh fringe also made their first TV appearance when she was a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same night.

Parker teased the hair change on Instagram Monday when she shared a photo of strands of her blonde hair on a table at a salon. “Not saying anything. X, SJ,” she captioned the picture.

Her go-to hairstylist, Serge Normant, was even tight-lipped about the cut, writing on Tuesday, “Not saying anything either! till tonight!!!”

And they really didn’t have to say anything at all as she let her new look do all the talking!

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Raymond Hall/GC Images

It’s been a while since Parker has mixed up her ‘do with bangs.

Back in September 2015, the mother of three showed off hair straight across her forehead on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. However, the bangs were just clip-ins.

Sarah Jessica Parker on Jan. 31

And when she was still playing Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City franchise, Parker accented her wardrobe with short side-swept bangs like in September 2008 at the premiere of the first film.

What do you think of SJP’s new bangs? Sound off in the comments below!