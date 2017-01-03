Sarah Jessica Parker’s Golden Globes Beauty Evolution, from 1993 to 2007
In honor of her first Globes appearance in 10 years, let’s walk down memory lane with the 9-time nominee. Because nobody does “style chameleon” quite like the onetime Carrie Bradshaw
1993
She'd recently bewitched everyone with a head of platinum blonde curls in Hocus Pocus, but Sarah Jessica Parker went for a much more understated style at her very first Golden Globe awards: a chestnut-hued bob.
1999
The color of her hair may have changed through the years, but Parker has always been a fan of a good center part. And as a first-time nominee, she wore her long, perfectly-curled locks parted down the middle and loosely pulled half back.
2000
For her very first Golden Globe Award win, Parker stepped out in what would become her signature — her bouncy, natural curls.
2001
She matched her subtle pink makeup to her pale pink dress, and slicked her blonde strands into a low, center-parted style.
2002
Oh, the year of the bob. On another award-winning occasion, the actress swept her pin straight strands to one side with a black flower that may as well have been pulled from Carrie Bradshaw’s accessory collection.
2003
The star tends to prefer a bold eye and neutral lip, but she was having a Madonna moment this year, opting for a bustier, pants, a high pony and a bright red pout.
2004
She was back to channeling Carrie for her final win for Sex and the City, pairing a half-up, curly pony with a tutu-inspired outfit.
2006
Nominated for The Family Stone, the actress pulled her curly hair into a high chignon, which she accented with a black two-strand headband and glossy pink lips.
2007
For her most recent appearance at the Globes, Parker wore natural makeup and her golden blonde strands parted down the middle and perfectly curled — a predecessor to the tousled waves she's been sporting since.
