Sarah Jessica Parker’s Golden Globes Beauty Evolution, from 1993 to 2007

In honor of her first Globes appearance in 10 years, let’s walk down memory lane with the 9-time nominee. Because nobody does “style chameleon” quite like the onetime Carrie Bradshaw

By @jillianruffo

Updated

More

1 of 9

Jim Smeal/WireImage

1993

She'd recently bewitched everyone with a head of platinum blonde curls in Hocus Pocus, but Sarah Jessica Parker went for a much more understated style at her very first Golden Globe awards: a chestnut-hued bob.

2 of 9

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1999

The color of her hair may have changed through the years, but Parker has always been a fan of a good center part. And as a first-time nominee, she wore her long, perfectly-curled locks parted down the middle and loosely pulled half back.

3 of 9

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

2000

For her very first Golden Globe Award win, Parker stepped out in what would become her signature — her bouncy, natural curls.

4 of 9

SGranitz/WireImage

2001

She matched her subtle pink makeup to her pale pink dress, and slicked her blonde strands into a low, center-parted style.

5 of 9

SGranitz/WireImage

2002

Oh, the year of the bob. On another award-winning occasion, the actress swept her pin straight strands to one side with a black flower that may as well have been pulled from Carrie Bradshaw’s accessory collection.

6 of 9

 

2003

The star tends to prefer a bold eye and neutral lip, but she was having a Madonna moment this year, opting for a bustier, pants, a high pony and a bright red pout.

7 of 9

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

She was back to channeling Carrie for her final win for Sex and the City, pairing a half-up, curly pony with a tutu-inspired outfit.

8 of 9

 

2006

Nominated for The Family Stone, the actress pulled her curly hair into a high chignon, which she accented with a black two-strand headband and glossy pink lips.

9 of 9

 

2007

For her most recent appearance at the Globes, Parker wore natural makeup and her golden blonde strands parted down the middle and perfectly curled — a predecessor to the tousled waves she's been sporting since.

See Also

More

More