Back to Blonde! Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Short Golden Hairdo for New Movie

New movie, new hair!

Sarah Jessica Parker is spending the summer on set — filming her new romantic drama, Best Day of My Life, in New York City alongside Renée Zellweger, Simon Baker, and Common.

And to get into character, the 52-year-old actress is rocking some new short golden locks.

Parker was all smiles as she was snapped in Time’s Square with her new ‘do walking on set — wearing a champagne-colored, cocktail-length dress with brown strappy sandals.

The stylish star has had long dark brown hair with blonde highlights over the past few years, a choice for the character she plays on HBO’s acclaimed series Divorce.

She was seen in April with lighter tresses, walking the red carpet at the opening night of Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical with husband Matthew Broderick and their three kids — 14-year-old son James Wilkie and 7½-year-old twins Loretta and Tabitha.

In Best Day of My Life, Parker plays a jazz vocalist preparing for an upcoming world tour whose life is turned upside down after she receives a shattering diagnosis. Directed by Fabien Constant, the film — which Parker is producing — also stars Isabella Rossellini, Taylor Kinney and Gus Birney.

And while Parker is busy on that project, there’s still a possibility she’ll be stepping back in her Manolo Blahniks for a third Sex and the City film — a reunion she revealed in February is still not off the table.

“It’s in a warming drawer. It’s never been a ‘no’ … it’s always been an if and when,” she said. “And that remains the question being asked by two very thoughtful people who are taking into very serious consideration those people who devoted a lot of time. We’re not cavalier about the way we arrive at that decision.”