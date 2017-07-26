The One Thing Sarah Hyland Does Every Day That Gives Her Confidence

Sarah Hyland has dealt with a lot in the public eye — growing up on TV, defining red carpet looks, health scares, romances, breakups and social media posts that have gone viral. And among it all, she’s remained completely confident.

Her secret, she says, is an easy one — own who you are.

“I think confidence is important no matter where you are in life, whether you have a fan base or not,” the Modern Family star, 26, tells PEOPLE during a phone conversation this week. “It just kind of gives you the actual confidence to move on in life and be proud of yourself and who you are as a human being.”

One way she gained so much of it is in her style choices, whether she’s dressing for the Emmys red carpet or her daily workout. “Fashion for me is one of the ways that I show off my confidence,” she says. “I feel like I like to play with fashion and it puts me in the mindset. As soon as I get dressed for the day I feel like I can do anything.”

Now, she’s sharing some of her favorite ways to get dressed for fall by designing a new collection for Candie’s — she’s the creative director of the line. Her third season launches in Kohl’s stores this fall.

“It’s a really fun collection that you are able to wear whether you’re going back to school, back to work or off to college,” she says. “It’s for the everyday woman and I’m really excited for people to see it.”

And it incorporates some pieces she loves most. “I like to put a lot of my personal style into the design,” she says. “The color palette for the fall season is very much my style, like the cranberry reds, the olive greens, the rose gold and the dusty gold.”

Her favorite pieces include a plaid shirt (“I’ve always loved plaid and you can really match it with anything,” she says), a leather jacket with floral embroidery (“It has that edgy look but it’s also flirty, fun and girly,” she says) and a pair of sequin-covered pants she calls her mermaid jeans (“They are so fun and such a statement piece,” she says).

Scroll down for a sneak peek at the line.

With her stylist, Brad Goreski, wearing her “mermaid jeans.”

In a polka dot dress. “The prints and patterns are very much my style,” she says.

Her favorite plaid shirt.

The color palette she loves includes this cranberry hued-dress.

Hyland’s new Candie’s collection will be available at Kohl’s stores this fall.

What do you think of the new styles? What are you most excited to buy first?