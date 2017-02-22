Sara Sampaio and Her Shiny Hair Land Moroccanoil Beauty Deal

Want Victoria’s Secret Angel hair? Sara Sampaio is letting you in on her secrets. The 25-year-old model’s no-fuss routine requires just a few of her favorite products from Moroccanoil to promote bouncy curls and endless shine, which is why her new gig as the brand’s beauty ambassador is an organic partnership.

“I love all things beauty, and strive to use only the highest quality products for my hair and skin, which is why Moroccanoil is the perfect fit for me,” Sampaio told PeopleStyle. “They have truly amazing products that really transform the hair and skin.” The star follows in the footsteps of fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who was the former face of the body and haircare brand for the past two years.

Since the model usually air dries her hair when she’s off duty (“I can’t ever seem to get the brush position and hair drier right for a blowout!”), Sampaio relies on one product to do it all.

“I’m obsessed with [the] Moroccanoil Treatment. I’ve learned it’s all about starting with the perfect foundation before styling your hair, and it’s a lot like a makeup primer – except for your hair!” she told us. Her favorite way to use it? “I use it to tame flyaway throughout the day and it makes my hair look shiny and healthier instantly.”

Best day with my @victoriassecret family 😍😍😍 A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

The Portuguese model also dabbles in some DIY remedies to keep her hair looking great, but admits they’re not too glamorous. “Vinegar makes your hair really, really shiny,” Sampaio said. “But that smell is so not worth it!”

