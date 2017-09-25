Watch Sara Sampaio, Kate Upton and More Models Shimmy and Lip Sync to '9 to 5'

The 1980 film 9 to 5 is a classic because of its hilarious cast (starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) playing women who stood up against a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” all while looking fabulous in their ’80s power suits and dresses. (For further proof, people lost their minds when the cast reunited at the 2017 Emmy Awards earlier this month.) So when it came time for Vogue to pick a song to accompany a video showcasing the leading trend from the spring 2018 collections, chic officewear, “9 to 5” had a particularly nice ring to it.

Vogue compiled an end-of-fashion-week recap with models putting the “power” in power suit as they danced around to Parton’s “power” anthem while wearing the best menswear from the spring collections.

When you consider that these models’ “9 to 5” jobs do not involve singing into a microphone, their lip syncing skills are particularly impressive. Watch Kate Upton’s dance her way to work as she belts the chorus wearing a short romper, red blazer (from Oscar de la Renta) and commute-friendly white sneakers with a coffee in hand.

And there’s no missing Sara Sampaio, who has perfected the hair flip/lip sync combo so impeccably that she may want to reconsider her modeling career for a life in music videos.

Victoria’s Secret Angels Lily Aldridge and Elsa Hosk also get busy filing papers in their high-shoulder Tom Ford blazers and jackets. And Joan Smalls looks like a boss in her slouchy Marc Jacobs suit.

To see all the models, check out the video above then let us know: Which outfit do you like best?