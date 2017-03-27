Christian Siriano on OITNB Star Samira Wiley's Wedding Look: 'Having Spent Years in an Orange Jumpsuit, She Wanted Her Fairytale Moment'

When it came to choosing her bridal look, Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley knew she wanted a once-in-a-lifetime design. So she turned to her friend and go-to red carpet designer Christian Siriano to fulfill her romantic vision—which he did with a custom two-piece look.

“Having spent years in an orange jumpsuit, Samira really wanted to have her fairytale wedding moment and therefore opted for a more traditional look,” Siriano tells PeopleStyle of the design, which the star wore at her nuptials in Palm Springs, Califorina over the weekend, as first featured in Martha Stewart Weddings.

“But we modernized [it] by making it two pieces so she could change into a simpler skirt later into the evening.” (For the reception, Wiley did just that, slipping on a fitted skirt with a high slit before dinner.)

Wiley’s custom silk faille top and ball gown skirt perfectly complemented her new wife Lauren Morelli’s custom silk crepe jumpsuit, also by the designer, which featured a removable crystal-and-pearl collar and cape.

“In contrast, Lauren wanted something more tailored and a play on masculinity, but we kept it feminine with the crystal beaded pearl,” Siriano shares. “She wanted to feel regal and elegant.”

The designer and Wiley have reached fashion greatness together before, collaborating together in the past on major red carpet moments like the 2014 Emmy Awards. Wiley also starred in the designer’s Fall/Winter 2015 editorial lookbook. So it was only fitting that she asked Siriano to craft her most important look of all.

“Samira and I have been friends for years,” says Siriano. “I’ve dressed her for many award shows and I know what she likes so when they became engaged and asked me it was a no-brainer,” he says.

Siriano says that Wiley was a dream bride to work with. “Samira’s look was the first one she tried on and then we customized it for her,” he says. “I wasn’t given any details on the wedding prior so there was no part of the [funfetti] theme in the design. They wanted it to be a real fashion moment, which I think we accomplished. They’re strong women who know what they like, which is always helpful.”

Ultimately, he’s thrilled to have contributed even more happiness to their big day. “Their wedding was gorgeous and I was honored to be a part of it,” he says. “They’re perfect for each other!”

