Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Continue to Be the Cutest Newlyweds

By now, you’ve undoubtedly seen the gorgeous images of Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s wedding that took place over the weekend. The pair tied the knot in Palm Springs on Saturday at an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, wearing two custom white looks designed by Christian Siriano, a structured, full skirted ball gown and a jumpsuit complete with cape and ornate collar. But the enviable nuptial details didn’t end there, the couple celebrated their betrothal with a dessert-themed party in the desert inspired by everyone’s most beloved childhood treat, Pillsbury Funfetti cake, complete with technicolor tablescapes, rainbow parasols, and lots and lots of confetti, naturally. But it turns out, the ceremony itself was really only the beginning of all of the cuteness.

After recouping from all of the fun of making their union official, Wiley and her bride shared a few more shots on Instagram over the weekend of some of their favorite nuptial moments. Like the outfits they wore after all the festivities ended: two lovely, very springy, graphic maxi dresses, with Samira opting for a floral print sheath with knotted cutouts at the waist and a pink parasol, while Lauren went for a dress with an architectural sleeve and bold blue and white stripe paired with a pink umbrella for photo op perfection.

Here's 1/1000th of how excited we are today. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Wiley also shared a favorite gift from OITNB castmate Danielle Brooks, who gave the couple a white card which reads, “May you both not have your periods on your wedding day” (to which the newlywed actress wrote back to Brooks, “You get us. 🙏🏾”).

Thank you, @daniebb3. You get us. 🙏🏾 A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Speaking of Brooks, the actress also showed off her look for her co-star’s big day on Instagram, posting a Boomerang of herself swinging in a rainbow streamer-wrapped seat wearing mirrored aviators, a large bejeweled statement necklace, and a bright red dress with a flowing, pleated skirt.

And while we wait for more details (including wedding ring photos!) let’s all ogle the gorgeous engagement ring Wiley flaunted on Instagram when the two announced their engagement.

Yes. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

