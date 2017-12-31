Sam Smith is ringing in the new year in style!

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer celebrated the approaching start of 2018 by sharing a photo of himself wearing a red caftan that appeared to be covered in large sequins, which he accessorized with a heart-shaped flower headdress — and a glass of wine.

He also included a New Year’s wish for his fans alongside the festive photo. “Happy New Year Darlings,” he wrote. “Thank you all for the most beautiful year of my life. Drink loads, pour flowers from your chest and celebrate your fabulous self. S xo”

And the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer didn’t spend the new year alone — he was joined by his boyfriend Brandon Flynn.

Smith shared a photo of himself and Flynn on his Instagram Story on Sunday in which the couple were both all smiles as they posed together holding wine glasses. Smith wore a white shirt underneath a dark pinstripe suit while the 13 Reasons Why Star opted for a deep blue jacket with matching pants.

Sam Smith (left) and Brandon Flynn Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Smith and Flynn’s latest outing comes just two weeks after the couple made their relationship Instagram official when Flynn shared a selfie of himself and Smith wearing unicorn-themed travel neck pillows. This marked the first time Flynn has posted about the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer since they were romantically linked in October.

“Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned the photo of the couple.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Additionally, Flynn also captioned a photo of Smith with a sparkling heart emoji on his Instagram Story during their date at The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club cafe in London.

Though Smith has yet to post a photo of Flynn on his account, he did share the same unicorn selfie on his Instagram Story.

In October, the pair were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in New York City. That same month, they were spotted arriving at Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

And during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confirmed he was in a relationship though he did not name Flynn.

“I’m not [single], which is crazy,” said Smith, who released his second studio album The Thrill of It All. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”

The stars have also been liking and commenting on each other’s social media posts, and Smith left an “x” in the comments of a photo Flynn posted in September supporting the LGBTQ community. Some of Flynn’s comments include: “You’re so good boy,” “🍏 of my eye” and “Zaddy” to which Smith responded with a kissing face emoji.