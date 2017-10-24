People

The Scruff Is Here to Stay: Sam Hunt Reveals Why He Won't Shave His Beard

By @lekimble

Sam Hunt‘s attention-grabbing facial hair is here to stay, he says — and for a good reason. (See: happy wife, happy life.)

“I grew it out, and she said she liked it,” Hunt told Entertainment Tonight at CBS Radio’s We Can Survive concert of wife Hannah Lee Fowler‘s approval of his beard.

Continued the country crooner, “Her opinion matters most, so I kept it.”

Timothy Norris/Getty

There’s another added benefit to the whiskers: “It gets cold in Nashville, so I like to have a beard in the winter,” revealed Hunt, 32.

The happy couple were engaged in early January and wed an intimate Georgia ceremony in April.

“I am a lone wolf naturally, and I’ve kinda been taking that approach the past three years,” Hunt told ET. “I’m close with my band, but for the most part, I feel like I’ve been out here kind of solo.”

John Shearer/Getty

Now, with Fowler by his side, things are even better.

“To have somebody with me riding shotgun has been really awesome as I journey through all this craziness,” said Hunt.

What do you think of Sam Hunt’s beard? Do you like his look better when he’s clean-shaven?