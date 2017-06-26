Salma Hayek Goes Topless in Sexy Mirror Selfie

Salma Hayek is leaving (literally) just a little to the imagination.

The 50-year-old Beatriz at Dinner and How to Be a Latin Lover posted a sexy, topless selfie to Instagram on Sunday, flashing her nude back to the mirror.

Of the image, Hayek — whose beauty look included a pretty, shimmery eye shadow — wrote, “When the party is over …. cuando se acaba la fiesta…”

She added the hashtags “#night #fiesta #stolenmoment.”

Earlier this year, Hayek opened up about aging in DuJour‘s Spring 2017 issue, revealing that she doesn’t “believe in Botox.”

“Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it,” she said. “But I’m in love with my husband [French businessman François-Henri Pinault], and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70. I want him to see me and think, ‘Okay, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there.’ ”

The actress added, “Sometimes with age, you get better characters. I love to play the mother, and I’ll be excited to play the grandmother. How boring to play that [sexy] part for the rest of my life. I think I’d shoot myself.”

