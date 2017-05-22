Salma Hayek Pulls a Kylie Jenner and Rocks Pink Hair in Cannes

Salma Hayek made like hair chameleon Kylie Jenner, debuting a new pink ‘do at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

“About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering,” the actress, 50, captioned her side-by-side photos in a post on Monday. One snap gave a close-up of her black gown’s pink floral appliqués that matched her retro waves and pink pout. The other zoomed out on her floor-length frock and its dramatic sleeves.

The How to Be a Latin Lover star attended the Women in Motion event, which sets out to showcase the contribution of women to the film industry. Her husband, billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault, is the chairman and CEO of Kering, who put on the program.

The French film festival traditionally brings out glitz and jaw-dropping gowns.

