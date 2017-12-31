Salma Hayek is basking in the sun.

The 51-year-old actress shared a photo of herself in a purple bikini that accentuated her curves on Instagram, Saturday.

“I adore the ocean 🌊 adoro el mar. #ocean #nature #nofilter,” she captioned the photo in English and in Spanish.

Hayek completed the bikini look with a fedora hat, sunglasses and a long chain necklace.

The seaside look is one of several Hayek has sported — and showed off — this year.

Back in August, the mother of one shared a photo of herself in a tropical outdoor shower wearing a different bikini.

She captioned the photo on Instagram, “#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans.”

In The EDIT‘s August cover story, Hayek said she sees the beauty in her shape — for the most part.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she shared, adding, “I love the word ‘curvy’; it’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”