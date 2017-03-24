Sally Beauty's Entire Site is 20% Off! Here's Exactly What You Need to Get

If you love rare beauty find that are gems and really work, then you’ve probably scoured the aisles of Sally Beauty a time or two before. And now, you have even more of a reason to head over to its site and stock up on your essentials: this whole weekend, the beauty retailer is offering 20 percent off its entire site using the code “888463.”

And now that it’s officially spring, there’s no better time to do a purge of your makeup cabinet (because we too admit we’ve hoarded some products and tools way past their time) and stock up on the essentials without breaking the bank.

RELATED PHOTOS: 5 Things Under $20 from Old Navy’s Spring Break Sale

Check out the affordable beauty tools – all under $15! – that we’ll be grabbing before this sale ends on Sunday and tell us: what will you be buying?

Buy It! Tweezerman Stainless Pinzette Point Tip Tweezers, $4.99; sallybeauty.com

Buy It! Face Secrets Kabuki Powder Brush, $11.99; sallybeauty.com

Buy It! Ardell Professional Lash Curler, $6.49; sallybeauty.com

Buy It! Face Secrets Oval Blending Brush, $12.99; sallybeauty.com

Buy It! Face Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner, $6.19; sallybeauty.com

What are you going to buy from Sally Beauty’s sale? Tell us in the comments below!