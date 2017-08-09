The only good thing about summer flying by is increase in end-of-the-season sales that start to pop up right about now, like the one Saks Off 5th is having right now on dresses. The retailer is offering up to 70 percent off everything from minis to maxis, including styles from designers such as Derek Lam, Alexander Wang, Parker and more. And the discounts don’t stop there. Some of the hottest trends for fall are also on sale, like silky slip dresses, plaid and polka dots. Scroll down to shop our favorites because this epic blowout ends August 15th and sizes are selling out fast.

Cutout Midi

We love the side cutouts on this romantic floral midi dress. Wear it with sneakers in the spring and summer and booties in the winter.

Buy It! A.L.C. Josefa Pleated Cutout Dress, $359.99 (orig. $795); saksoff5th.com

Polka Dot Mini

Polka dots will be everywhere come fall. Get a head start on the trend with this adorable ruffled mini.

Buy It! Lea & Viola Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $49.99 (orig. $168); saksoff5th.com

Tank Dress

A maroon tank dress is perfect for your next girls night out. Add some strappy heels and you’re ready to dance the night away.

Buy It! Alexander Wang Spaghetti Strap Solid Tank Dress, $57.99 (orig. $145); saksoff5th.com

Plaid Shirt Dress

Nothing says fall more than plaid and this tie waist silhouette is a fresh update to the modern shirtdress.

Buy It! Derek Lam 10 Crosby Tie Waist Cotton Shirt Dress, $149.99 (orig. $395); saksoff5th.com

Silk Slip Dress

Slinky and sophisticated, slip dresses are every fashion girl’s go-to style. Dress it up with some statement earrings for a special occasion or layer it over a t-shirt for a casual 90’s vibe.

Buy It! Vince Printed Silk Dress, $159.99 (orig. $325); saksoff5th.com

Floral Mini

You can’t go wrong with a floral mini, especially when it has ruffles, too!

Buy It! Parker Floral Tiered Fit & Flare Dress, $99.99 (orig. $288); saksoff5th.com

Bohemian Midi

Pair this bohemian-style midi dress with lace up sandals and a straw bag for the summer and layered under a cardigan with booties when fall rolls around.

Buy It! Max Studio Sleeveless V-Neck Dress, $49.99 (orig. $138); saksoff5th.com

Which dress styles are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!