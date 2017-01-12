5 One-Size-Fits-All Finds You Won't Regret Buying at Saks' Amazing Final Sale Extravaganza

If you haven’t heard, Saks Fifth Avenue is having an amazing 70 percent off sale right now. There are a ton of designer clothes available, but when it comes to final sale items it could be hard to determine your size, especially if it’s a brand you’re unfamiliar with. So we’re planning on sticking to five fool-proof buys that won’t leave us with any major spending regrets. We’re stocking our shopping carts with whimsical bags, luxe robes, designer sunglasses and more one-size-fits-all products so that “no return on final sale items” policy will not be an issue.

It’s one of those universal rules — a person can never have too many pairs of sunglasses, especially when we’re talking designer styles like Miu Miu. These cat eye specs are a universally flattering style for most face shapes and when you’re getting them at 60 percent off, there’s physically no way you can pass up this deal.

Buy It! Miu Miu 54MM metal cat eye sunglasses, originally $325, now $130; saksfifthavenue.com

If you’re counting down the days until spring, then you’re in need of some chic cold-weather gear to liven up your winter wardrobe. These luxe cashmere gloves will do the trick, especially because you only have to drop $38 for them!

Buy It! Saks Fifth Avenue Collection bicolor cashmere gloves, originally $95, now $38; saksfifthavenue.com

We don’t know about you, but our main goal for the next few months is to stay indoors as much as possible and cross a few movies off of our Netflix queue. If your plans are at all similar, consider getting yourself a cozy wrap sweater. It doubles as a robe when you’re lounging around the house, but won’t look out of place if you need to run a few errands during the day either (or just have to answer the door for the delivery man!).

Buy It! Skin alpaca-blend wrap sweater, originally $285, now $171; saksfifthavenue.com

RELATED PHOTOS: What We’re Loving Right Now

The fun tassel details and accents on this Milly purse takes the cool-girl bucket bag up a few notches.

Buy It! Milly whipstitch tassel small leather drawstring bag, originally $395, now $276.50; saksfifthavenue.com

If you’re going to treat yourself to jewelry, make it something eye-catching and fun, like this crystal and pear pair by Kenneth Jay Lane. It comes with a crawler for one side and a simple stud for the other, which will leave you looking edgy and oh, so cool.

Buy It! Kenneth Jay Lane crystal & faux pearl ear crawler & stud earring set, originally $90, now $36; saksfifthavenue.com

What are you excited to buy from the sale?