Editor's Picks: Our Top Fashion Highlights from the 2018 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were Sunday night, and stars embraced that red carpet’s typical M.O. – having freewheeling fun with fashion – to the fullest extent. After the red carpet blackout at the Golden Globes, where stars wore black outfits to make a statement about sexual harassment and assault in the workplace (and to draw attention to their Time’s Up legal defense fund), celebalirities and their stylists went in the opposite direction, embracing color, pattern and fun embellishment for a red carpet that was bold, bright and unforgettable. Check out the dresses that had a special place in our editors’ pantheon of favorite SAG Awards dresses yet – and weigh in on your favorites.

Lupita Nyong’o

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: Leave it to the perennially chic Lupita Nyong’o to not even be nominated, but still leave one of the night’s biggest winners. Her glittery gunmetal Ralph & Russo Couture column, covered in a sheer black overlay stitched with feathers at the hem, was the perfect mix of classic and simple (after all, she was only there to present), while still memorably pretty. The hair, makeup and jewelry complemented the look perfectly. But it wasn’t even my favorite look that she wore all weekend; that honor goes to the Time’s Up shirt she wore to the Women’s March in L.A. to help advocate for the end of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

Allison Janney

John Shearer/Getty



Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: The I, Tonya star, who took home the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, looked like a total fashion gladiator in her gunmetal Yanina Couture gown featuring oversize paillettes, a mock turtleneck and structured shoulders, and she even felt like she was heading into battle. “I have a suit of armor on,” Janney said on the red carpet. “I feel like I’m Kahleesi’s warrior shaman.” Janney had originally planned to wear the gown to the Golden Globes, but decided to join in on the red carpet blackout and save the gown for a future event. Her stylist Tara Swennen told PEOPLE the dress “was originally intended for the Globes but was shifted to the SAG Awards to support the Time’s Up movement.” I’m glad this dress made it into Janney’s awards season rotation, and I also think all those sequins will definitely make Tonya Harding proud.

Danielle Brooks

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: Danielle Brooks joked about not having to wear prison clothes tonight, but I never doubted in my mind that she’d shine. After all, OITNB actress is a bona fide designer, so, she’s got an innate eye for style. Choosing a shimmering, long-sleeve Marc Bouwer gown with a breathtaking train, the star complemented the ombré outfit with a vibrant eye makeup (courtesy of pro Michael Patterson). And her meticulous attention to detail didn’t stop at her matching shadow: Her sculpted finger waves and color-coordinated nail art completed the show-stopping look.

Mandy Moore

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Mandy’s cobalt blue sequin Ralph Lauren Collection gown captivated me the second she hit the red carpet, and in my opinion, this entire look is one of her best yet. The vibrant shade of the dress popped beautifully against the This Is Us star’s skin, plus her bouncy curls and pale nude Laura Mercier lipstick (in the shade “Vibe”) complemented it perfectly. My favorite part: the fact that this piece was inspired by a similar linen Ralph Lauren Collection gown she wore back in 2004 when she was just 20 years old. “I think it’s very symbolic of her rebirth,” her stylist Erica Cloud told PEOPLE. ‘”It was such a cool look then, we thought, ‘Why not revisit it now?’”

Margot Robbie

Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor:I honestly can’t look at Margot Robbie too long in this feathered, high-neck pink Miu Miu gown. From the details of the dress (get a better look in this Instagram from her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett) to her laid-back bob (again, see Instagram) to her simple makeup, the entire look just glows in a way that I’ll be dreaming about until the Oscars — and probably beyond.

Yara Shahidi

Briana Draguca, Style & Beauty Intern: The Blackish and Grownish star attended the SAG Awards in an all-black custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit. A long black train and bow on the back of her polished jumpsuit added a dramatic effect to her all-black ensemble, which kept in theme with the red carpet blackout at the Golden Globes in support of the Time’s Up movement. The 17-year-old actress embraced her natural curls and completed the look with a bold red lip.

Saoirse Ronan

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Saoirse Ronan looks effortlessly chic in this baby pink Louis Vuitton long-sleeve gown. I love how simple the dress is. The soft shade of pink looks so pretty with her skintone and hair — and not to mention, is very of-the-moment! The sequin sides add the perfect amount of sparkle. It’s such a pretty feminine look — it just goes to show that sometimes less is more!

Gina Rodriguez

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Stars may not have worn black to this red carpet to support the Time’s Up movement in the fight against sexual harassment like they did at the Golden Globes, but celebs still found creative ways to champion the initiative. And one was Jane the Virgin star, Gina, who donned a Time’s Up pin on her Rasario dress. I love that it really stood out against the black neckline on her floral-embroidered gown, plus it fit her like a glove, making the entire look a real standout.

