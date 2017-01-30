People

Meet Hollywood's Hottest New Stylist: Meryl Streep Adorably Fixes Ryan Gosling's Bow Tie at SAG Awards

When Meryl Streep is fixing your bow tie, that’s when you know you’ve made it.

From magical sprays to numb the pain from high heels to legitimate statement-making accessories, this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards have served up plenty of epic celeb style moments — but this one might take the cake.

Mid-ceremony, the iconic actress took it upon herself to reach over and lend a helping hand to a fellow actor. And who might that have been? None other than Ryan Gosling, who needed a little adjusting to his crooked bow tie.

The exchange was captured by cameras, forever engraving the real-life fairy godmother moment in our memories.

And while Gosling, 36, won’t be going home with a statuette tonight — Fences‘ Denzel Washington won the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role award — he can leave with the cherished memory that one of Hollywood’s most legendary stars probably sprinkled a little fairy godmother dust on him.

