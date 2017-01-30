When Meryl Streep is fixing your bow tie, that’s when you know you’ve made it.

From magical sprays to numb the pain from high heels to legitimate statement-making accessories, this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards have served up plenty of epic celeb style moments — but this one might take the cake.

Mid-ceremony, the iconic actress took it upon herself to reach over and lend a helping hand to a fellow actor. And who might that have been? None other than Ryan Gosling, who needed a little adjusting to his crooked bow tie.

The exchange was captured by cameras, forever engraving the real-life fairy godmother moment in our memories.

And while Gosling, 36, won’t be going home with a statuette tonight — Fences‘ Denzel Washington won the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role award — he can leave with the cherished memory that one of Hollywood’s most legendary stars probably sprinkled a little fairy godmother dust on him.