Will Stars Wear Black to the SAG Awards?

At the 2018 Golden Globes stars teamed together for an unprecedented red carpet experience. Many actresses (and actors) supported the Time’s Up initiative by wearing black outfits to make a statement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond. But will the all-black trend continue at the SAG Awards this weekend? According to stylist sources, no; though you may see stars in black just because it’s timeless and chic, the red carpet blackout was limited to the Golden Globes to kick off the Time’s Up movement in style.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Over 300 prominent forces in the entertainment industry, including Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, joined together to form the Time’s Up initiative to help fight systemic sexual harassment and workplace inequality. Among the many ways they set about making a change in the industry is by urging attendees to wear black at the Golden Globes to send a united message.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Many celebrities joined in by donning all-black outfits, wearing Time’s Up pins, picking meaningful makeup looks and standing together (literally) with women taking one another as their dates.

Kevork Djansezian/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” Longoria, Witherspoon’s date for the evening, said on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. “Tonight is just one small part of that.”

Stylists appear to be ready to celebrate color for awards shows going forward. The Critics’ Choice Awards had a red carpet that was packed with prints, color and embellishment, and stylists including Christina Erlich (who dresses Alison Brie and Greta Gerwig, among others) have given glimpses of the rainbow of colors we might expect at the SAG Awards.

RELATED VIDEO: SAG Awards 2018: Get Out, The Big Sick and Big Little Lies Score Nominations

In addition to their style statement and empowering messages, Time’s Up also created a Legal Defense Fund, which has raised over $16 million to provide legal support to women and men who have experienced harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace.

To show your support of the initiative, you can buy the Time’s Up pin, T-Shirts, baby onesies, totes, notebooks and stickers at the Time’s Up shop and wear your merch while you cheer on the stars at the SAG Awards. (Alternatively, you could bid on one of the gowns worn on the red carpet at the Golden Globes – the proceeds will also benefit Time’s Up.)

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.