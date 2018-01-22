Taryn Manning Wore a $200 Dress to the SAG Awards — Here's Where to Find It at Your Mall

The Orange Is the New Black cast, once again, shed those khaki prison jumpsuits for a night out at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

All the stars of the hit Netflix series made powerful style statements, including Taryn Manning, whose gown brought the red carpet glam without a jaw-dropping price tag attached.

The 39-year-old actress wore a black high-low ball gown by Adrianna Papell, which is available at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s for just $199.

RELATED PHOTOS: See the Standout Outfits from the SAG Awards 2018

Manning accessorized with white heels and covered her fingers in silver rings. She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Taryn Manning Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image

Adrianna Papell High-Low Ball Gown Courtesy Macy's

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

The cast of OITNB — who were all nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — were a colorful bunch at the awards, from Uzo Aduba’s dreamy pink gown to Yael Stone showing off her baby bump in a yellow and white number.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Danielle Brooks Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Manning’s castmate Danielle Brooks sparkled in a red and black long-sleeved Marc Bouwer gown that featured red-and-black sequins in an ombré pattern down to the train.

“We don’t have to wear prison clothes. I can actually look like something today,” Brooks joked, adding that she was excited to “dance and change my clothes” following the awards show.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.