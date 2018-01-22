Allison Williams, Molly Shannon and More Stars Wear Time's Up Pins to the 2018 SAG Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Inset: Getty

Stars kicked off the 2018 awards season wearing all black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards awards in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment, and they continued to show solidarity for the initiative at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, this time with their accessories. While many arrived at the awards show wearing bright-colored dresses, sparkling sequins and bold-hued tuxedos, Allison Williams, Molly Shannon and more stars were spreading the powerful Time’s Up message by wearing Time’s Up pins.

Dressed in a silver beaded gown, Williams, whose movie Get Out is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture,” paired her look with a silver clutch, which featured a black-and-white Time’s Up pin right in the middle.

John Shearer/Getty

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

And she’s not the only one who made sure to show her support through her outfit. Divorce star Molly Shannon sported a round Time’s Up pin in full view on the neckline of her red off-the-shoulder dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

And men stood in solidarity as well, as The Handmaid’s Tale star Jason Fiennes placed a Time’s Up pin on his navy velvet tuxedo jacket.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.