See How All the Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2018 SAG Awards

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here!

Before the nominees and presenters hit the red carpet, they turn to their talented teams of stylists, makeup artists, manicurists, hair stylists, facialists and more to look their best. The best part? They keep us all in the loop by sharing their behind-the-scenes glam time on Instagram. See how stars are prepping below.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore/Instagram

The This Is Us actress shared a behind-the-scenes peek at how she gets ready on her Instagram story, sitting back with her hair in curlers as she got her eye makeup blended by makeup artist Jenn Streicher.

Uzo Aduba

The Orange is the New Black star and SAG Awards nominee gets her makeup done my Janice Kinjo. Her secret to a camera-ready complexion? Koh Gen Doh’s Moisture Foundation.

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale star, who’s nominated for her leading role in the drama series tonight, got a little bit of pre-SAG Awards skincare TLC from celeb-loved facialist Joanna Vargas.

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling’s makeup artist Tina Turnbow gave us a preview of the Orange is the New Black star’s sultry metallic gray smokey eye as she got ready in a white robe before hitting the carpet.

“#BTS dreaming of the lovely night ahead,” she captioned the photo.

Alison Brie

Final touches! Alison Brie’s makeup artist Quinn Murphy dabbed on a rosy Elizabeth Arden hue to the actress’ lips before she headed out to the red carpet.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern, nominated for her role in Big Little Lies, took a second for a silly face mask selfie (she used Charlotte Tilbury’s Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask) to get her skin prepped before the show.

Madeline Brewer

Madeline Brewer’s hairstylist Christian Wood gave a sneak peek of the Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale star’s romantic hair look for the evening, which features a beautiful Jennifer Behr pearl pin tucked behind one of her ears.

“#BTS with the beautiful @madbrew for today’s #SAGAwards#hairaccessories @jenniferbehr #sleekhaircreated creatures using @wellahairusa #eimi#lightluminousreflectiveoil 💕,” he captioned the photo.

Jackie Cruz

As she sat back sipping on a cup of coffee, Orange is the New Black star Jackie Cruz showed off her choppy new pixie cut by celeb hairstylist Scotty Cunha on Instagram.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.