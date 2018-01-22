The SAG Awards' Stunning (and Surprising!) Beauty Looks
Among the bold hues and sparkling sequins at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild awards was an array of endless hair inspiration and swoon-worthy makeup. Here, every beauty look that proved to be just as powerful as the women wearing them.
By Jillian Ruffo
HALLE BERRY
As if her sequin-encrusted tulle Pamella Roland dress wasn't already show-stopping, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star topped it off with a double ponytail, created by hairstylist Castillo, showing off her edgy undercut.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
It's no surprise that the Black-Ish star and SAG-award-nominee showed up with her signature red lip color, a look created by makeup artist Stephen Sollitto using the Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206. But Ellis Ross paired her pout with matching Lorraine Schwartz ruby earrings, which stood out against her white caped Ralph & Russo gown.
SAOIRSE RONAN
Blink and you might miss the Lady Bird actress and "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role" nominee's subtle hint of opalescent pink eye shadow, a detail that perfectly played off of her matching pink Louis Vuitton gown.
MANDY MOORE
The best way to accent a bold blue sequin Ralph Lauren Collection dress: pair it with a touch of coordinating navy eyeliner (makeup artist Jenn Streicher used the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Peacock), which the This Is Us star, "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" nominee and Garnier spokesperson wore with a voluminous bouncy blowout by Ashley Streicher.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
The Stranger Things actress, nominated for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series", wore her hair in two tiny buns at the crown of her head. The young star accented her Baby-Spice-inspired style with two black Jennifer Behr bows and paired the look with metallic eye shadow and hot pink lipstick, which she wore with a pink beaded dress and Converse sneakers.
DANIELLE BROOKS
It wouldn’t be a true red carpet without a set of classic finger waves — and thanks to the crimson eye shadow she wore to match her red sequin Marc Bouwer dress, the Orange is the New Black star added a modern twist on the Old Hollywood staple.
NICOLE KIDMAN
We'll let makeup artist Molly R. Stern explain what's so magical about the SAG-Award-winning Big Little Lies star and Neutrogena face's makeup look: "She always gives us glamour exactly how we want it. Her hair is beautiful. Her skin is beautiful. Nothing is overdone about her. She is pitch perfect every time." Stern applied the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends blush in Rosy on her cheeks, Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara to create a fluffy lash look, and the Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Velvet Wine to create her bold lip.
TAYLOR SCHILLING
Say hello to your new smoky eye inspiration, courtesy of the Orange is the New Black actress, who sported gunmetal smoky eyes that perfectly matched her dangling earrings. Makeup artist Tina Turnbow prepped Schilling's skin with Kiehl's skincare before creating her smoky lids with the Jafra powder eyeshadow trio in Drama.
YARA SHAHIDI
The Grown-ish and Black-ish actress, nominated for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series," paired her strapless Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit with a standout beauty look: a head of center-parted curls, (which hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson accentuated using the Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream), and a chic glossy deep red pout.
MADELINE BREWER
We're not sure what we're more obsessed with: The Handmaid's Tale star and "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" nominee's red-orange lip, her perfectly-swept-back waves, or the pearls that accented them and matched her pearl-embellished dress.
BRIE LARSON
Larson had the blues on Sunday night -- and in the best way possible. The Glass Castle actress's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin decorated her lids with bright teal and royal blue shadow, pulling shades from her blue, pink and burgundy sequin Gucci dress. "I wanted to touch on the playfulness and whimsy of Brie’s kaleidoscopic dress and have a fun time with color," says the pro, who created the look using the Nars Velvet Shadowstick in Grande-Large.
KRISTEN BELL
The SAG Awards host went for a monochromatic moment on Sunday night, opting for pale pink eye shadow, matching blush and a matching pink lip that coordinated with her hot pink J. Mendel red carpet gown.