NICOLE KIDMAN

We'll let makeup artist Molly R. Stern explain what's so magical about the SAG-Award-winning Big Little Lies star and Neutrogena face's makeup look: "She always gives us glamour exactly how we want it. Her hair is beautiful. Her skin is beautiful. Nothing is overdone about her. She is pitch perfect every time." Stern applied the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends blush in Rosy on her cheeks, Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara to create a fluffy lash look, and the Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Velvet Wine to create her bold lip.