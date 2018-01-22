When it comes to fashionable footwear on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is all about comfort.

The 13-year-old actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, wore a high-low sequin pink gown to the award show, but instead of heels, she opted for crisp white low-top Converse sneakers.

Her reasoning? “You got to go for Converse. You gotta dance the night away, win or lose!” Brown told PEOPLE on the red carpet about looking forward to hit the dance floor at the SAG Awards afterparties.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

“You know you gotta keep it stylish,” the actress continued on the E!’s Live from the Red Carpet. “It’s fun to go to the parties. I love to dance that’s why I brought these,” she added, pointing to her sneakers.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Brown completed her playful pink look with a Barbie pink lipstick, a pink manicure and two high ’90s-inspired Spice Girls top knot buns wrapped with hanging black ribbons.

RELATED: Will Stars Wear Black to the SAG Awards?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic;RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

“I think they’re cute,” the star told PEOPLE of why she decided to add the ribbons to her hair.

Before season one of Stranger Things premiered, Brown made a bold beauty move by shaving her entire head for the role, which she’s since called the “most empowering moment of her life.”

“Shaving your head is so empowering,” she shared recently while reflecting on the role. “You don’t need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.