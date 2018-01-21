Kristen Bell Will Still Wear Black to Host 2018 SAG Awards: It Was 'the Universe's Message to Me'

Kristen Bell will wear black during her hosting gig at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

“I am wearing all black during the show, which happened on its own, and maybe that was just the universe’s message to me, that it wasn’t a distinct choice,” the show’s first-ever host tells PEOPLE.

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, black ensembles were worn by men and women alike to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Bell says both coordinators of the Time’s Up movement and the SAG Awards chose not to continue the blackout at this awards show, however. Stylist sources also previously told PEOPLE that stars are wearing an array of colors, though many will still pick black just because it’s timeless and chic.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night and watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official live red carpet show on your favorite streaming devices.

“That message of solidarity was sent with the Golden Globes, and everyone is allowed to dress as uniquely and fanciful as they like,” she explains. “But I did end up choosing all black attire for when I host the show.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

The 37-year-old actress also says they had meetings with the initiators at Time’s Up to discuss how the awards show should handle the circumstances.

“This Screen Actors Guild, as an organization, wants to service and help the actors. So we took their requests and advice very seriously,” she shares. “I showed them my monologue. They approved it. I have no problem with working collaboratively, especially in messaging that I believe in.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

As host, Bell plans to mix humor with the serious tone of what’s happening in Hollywood right now.

“I think it’s important to make these award shows entertaining, and I want to be funny,” she says. “I think we need funny right now, but we also need joy, and we also need forward momentum. This is a time where people that have been abused or marginalized are coming forward. That was very risky, and I want to create an atmosphere that speaks directly to their support system.

She adds, “This room is a group of peers that I truly believe want the best for one another. My messaging on stage will be, there’s no better time to actively be someone else’s support system than right now.”

RELATED: Where to Stream the SAG Award-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.